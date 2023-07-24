Brad Boimler's Top Boims Moments

One of the best things about the U.S.S. Cerritos is the crew serving on the Lower Decks. Despite all the guff they continuously receive, Star Trek: Lower Decks proves it's not just the Bridge crew that gets all the action.

In honor of Jack Quaid's birthday, we're giving Ensign Bradward Boimler, Beckett Mariner's Number One, the limelight he deserves by highlighting our favorite Boims moments from the most recent third season, from Bold Boimler and beyond.

Speaking to StarTrek.com in 2021 about his character's growth over the seasons, Jack Quaid shared, "Oh, man, I just love seeing him gain so much confidence. It's been so cool to watch a character I voice go through such a dramatic shift."

The Family Vineyard