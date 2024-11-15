Below Deck with Lower Decks: To Gel with It

There are places in this universe that no one ever wants to visit. We're talking about remote destinations far away from everything that makes life enjoyable or at the very least not terrifying; locations not for the faint of heart or weak of mind.

Rura Penthe. The Vidian homeworld. Naval Station Guantanamo Bay. That one house in your neighborhood along with its peculiar odor of Taco Bell and cats. Walmart.

You get the idea.

But it's one such locale that plays host to the U.S.S. Cerritos and its crew in this week's all new episode of . You know the nightmare-inducing place I mean. We can only be talking about the infamous Starbase 80.