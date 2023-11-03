Below Deck with Lower Decks: Genesis? What’s That?

Of course longtime fans know the Genesis Device was introduced in 1982’s Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. Developed by Dr. Carol Marcus and a team of scientists — which included her and James Kirk’s son, David — the device was intended as a means of quickly terraforming otherwise lifeless planets or moons to make them inhabitable.

Unfortunately for Marcus and her people, Kirk’s arch nemesis, Khan Noonien Singh, seized the device after escaping Ceti Alpha V and the exile into which Kirk sent him and his crew of augmented superhumans years earlier (as chronicled in the original Star Trek episode “Space Seed”). Khan saw the device’s enormous destructive potential as a way to assert his will on a defenseless galaxy, and he might well have succeeded if not for Kirk and the Enterprise.