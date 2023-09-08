Below Deck with Lower Decks: Holograms on the Loose

Meanwhile, the Lower Deckers still aboard Voyager are contending with a whole other problem — an escaped macrovirus that’s replicating itself at a furious rate, attacking the away team and interfering with ship systems (from Voyager's “Macrocosm”). When one of the macroviruses shorts out the control panel to Voyager’s holodeck, this activates several characters from various holoprograms stored in the ship’s computer. And that’s when the “Lower Decks Past Episode Reference Experience,” already running at high volume by this point, gets dialed all the way up to 11.

Just like that, Boimler, Mariner, and the others are facing off against “The Clown,” a hologram encountered by Janeway and her crew in the Voyager episode “The Thaw.” If that’s not bad enough, there’s also Dr. Chaotica, the evil mastermind and diabolical nemesis of Captain Proton, first seen in Voyager’s fifth-season episode “Night,” as part of a holo-program created by Tom Paris, aficionado as he is of various aspects of 20th Century pop culture both real and totally made up for the show. Thanks to holo-emitters installed throughout the ship, the holograms have free reign and proceed to terrorize the away team.