All of Lt. Erica Ortegas' Best One-Liners on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

[RELATED: WARP FIVE: Melissa Navia Takes the Helm of ‘Among the Lotus Eaters’]

Praising the writers on the series, Navia told TV Fanatic, "She's able to joke, and she's able to have this wonderful camaraderie specifically with Captain Pike, who she looks up to. She also can get shy around [him] because she does really look up to him so much. But she's able to do all that and then be a fantastic pilot. She can joke and still knows when to get down to business, and it's thanks to the writers that that's worked into it. All I have to do is do what I do, but great writing is the cornerstone of everything."

Between her practical jokes on poor unassuming cadets like Uhura, hanging out with her bestie Nurse Christine Chapel, and fiercely defending the Enterprise from the Romulans in a potential future war, Ortegas manages to dish up some spectacular quips during the first season of Strange New Worlds.

On Knowing Who She Is