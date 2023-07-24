Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Feature

    Published Aug 24, 2023

    All of Lt. Erica Ortegas' Best One-Liners on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

    The helmsman's wit is just as sharp as her piloting skills.

    By Christine Dinh
    One of the truest delights of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is its crew aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise, serving under Captain Christopher Pike. They represent the best of what Starfleet has to offer in the 23rd Century.

    In honor of Melissa Navia’s birthday, we’re shining a light on the exuberant helmsman on the bridge — Lt. Erica Ortegas!

    Erica Ortegas leans forward over the navigation console in 'Among the Lotus Eaters'

    "Among the Lotus Eaters"

    [RELATED: WARP FIVE: Melissa Navia Takes the Helm of ‘Among the Lotus Eaters’]

    Praising the writers on the series, Navia told TV Fanatic, "She's able to joke, and she's able to have this wonderful camaraderie specifically with Captain Pike, who she looks up to. She also can get shy around [him] because she does really look up to him so much. But she's able to do all that and then be a fantastic pilot. She can joke and still knows when to get down to business, and it's thanks to the writers that that's worked into it. All I have to do is do what I do, but great writing is the cornerstone of everything."

    Between her practical jokes on poor unassuming cadets like Uhura, hanging out with her bestie Nurse Christine Chapel, and fiercely defending the Enterprise from the Romulans in a potential future war, Ortegas manages to dish up some spectacular quips during the first season of Strange New Worlds.

    On Knowing Who She Is

    Erica Ortegas hypes herself up by reminding herself she's 'I am Erica Ortegas. I fly the ship!' in 'Among the Lotus Eaters'

    "Among the Lotus Eaters"

    I am Erica Ortegas. I fly the ship!

    Erica, you're brilliant!"

    "This is true; I am. Why?

    Uhura and Erica Ortegas

    I’m the pilot. Just trust me. I feel like I know how to do this. And I’m the only one who can.

    Piloting down takes incredible skill which I have.

    La'An, Erica Ortegas, and Dr. M'Benga in civilian Kalar attire in 'Among the Lotus Eaters'

    "Among the Lotus Eaters"

    On Navs

    Pedal to the metal, sir.

    How close do you want to get? First date or third date?"

    "Blind date."

    "Copy. Proceeding with caution, sir.

    Erica Ortegas and Captain Christopher Pike

    Actually, I enjoy flying manually. Feels like the ship and I are in a deep conversation. Y'know. Like a third date.

    Aye, aye, Skipper. Dive, dive, dive.

    C'mon, it's like riding a bike.

    Spock and Erica Ortegas at the Enterprise console in 'Among the Lotus Eaters'

    "Among the Lotus Eaters"

    On the Mission at Hand

    Yeah, I hate analogies. It is never really like you say it is.

    Space really wants us dead.

    Aye, aye. Full impulse. To a giant gas cloud of death. Why not?

    Okay, maybe not dead. But if someone said we were, I wouldn't be at all surprised.

    Break in case of Gorn.

    What do we do? Throw luggage at them?

    The Butcher of J'Gal is in there and everyone's acting like he's the freakin' Dali Lama.

    On Crew Interactions

    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - Hot Dropping into Parnassus Beta

    You gonna backseat drive me, sir?

    Turns out the secret to getting Uhura to relax is making it feel like work!

    They don't shore leave, they shore stay.

    That's more like a book than a page.

    In the lounge, Erica Ortegas and M'Benga observe Spock's behavior from several tables over

    Never get in the middle of a Vulcan relationship. They will hit you with a lirpa. Trust me. Have you ever fought with a lirpa? I have actual scars.

    There are no breaks in security because threats never take breaks.

    Oh good, I was worried you might show up with some silly hat.

    Spock expresses humor and laughter in the lounge while his friends Number One (Una), Uhura, La'An, and Erica Ortegas are slightly concerned in 'Charades'

    "Charades"

    On Sir Adya

    Your words could polish the finest of apples, Sir Rauth. Perhaps they are better suited to the kitchen.

    I would die infinite deaths to no longer hear your whining.

    It's hard to hear over the sound of your trembling boots.

    Ortegas (Melissa Navia), holding a sword and wearing medieval clothes, stands in the middle of the Enterprise's hallway. The hallway is overgrown with leaves. There is a small group standing behind her.

    "The Elysian Kingdom"

    And what has been YOUR favorite Ortegas line this season? Share with us @StarTrek on social!

    This article was originally published on August 24, 2022.

    Christine Dinh (she/her) is the managing editor for StarTrek.com. She’s traded the Multiverse for helming this Federation Starship.

    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., U.K., Australia, Latin America, Brazil, South Korea, France, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Austria. In addition, the series airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave in Canada and on SkyShowtime in the Nordics, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal and Central and Eastern Europe. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

    Stay tuned to StarTrek.com for more details! And be sure to follow @StarTrek on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

