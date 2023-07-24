Published Aug 24, 2023
All of Lt. Erica Ortegas' Best One-Liners on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
The helmsman's wit is just as sharp as her piloting skills.
One of the truest delights of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is its crew aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise, serving under Captain Christopher Pike. They represent the best of what Starfleet has to offer in the 23rd Century.
In honor of Melissa Navia’s birthday, we’re shining a light on the exuberant helmsman on the bridge — Lt. Erica Ortegas!
Praising the writers on the series, Navia told TV Fanatic, "She's able to joke, and she's able to have this wonderful camaraderie specifically with Captain Pike, who she looks up to. She also can get shy around [him] because she does really look up to him so much. But she's able to do all that and then be a fantastic pilot. She can joke and still knows when to get down to business, and it's thanks to the writers that that's worked into it. All I have to do is do what I do, but great writing is the cornerstone of everything."
Between her practical jokes on poor unassuming cadets like Uhura, hanging out with her bestie Nurse Christine Chapel, and fiercely defending the Enterprise from the Romulans in a potential future war, Ortegas manages to dish up some spectacular quips during the first season of Strange New Worlds.
On Knowing Who She Is
I am Erica Ortegas. I fly the ship!
Erica, you're brilliant!"
"This is true; I am. Why?
Uhura and Erica Ortegas
I’m the pilot. Just trust me. I feel like I know how to do this. And I’m the only one who can.
Piloting down takes incredible skill which I have.
On Navs
Pedal to the metal, sir.
How close do you want to get? First date or third date?"
"Blind date."
"Copy. Proceeding with caution, sir.
Erica Ortegas and Captain Christopher Pike
Actually, I enjoy flying manually. Feels like the ship and I are in a deep conversation. Y'know. Like a third date.
Aye, aye, Skipper. Dive, dive, dive.
C'mon, it's like riding a bike.
On the Mission at Hand
Yeah, I hate analogies. It is never really like you say it is.
Space really wants us dead.
Aye, aye. Full impulse. To a giant gas cloud of death. Why not?
Okay, maybe not dead. But if someone said we were, I wouldn't be at all surprised.
Break in case of Gorn.
What do we do? Throw luggage at them?
The Butcher of J'Gal is in there and everyone's acting like he's the freakin' Dali Lama.
On Crew Interactions
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - Hot Dropping into Parnassus Beta
You gonna backseat drive me, sir?
Turns out the secret to getting Uhura to relax is making it feel like work!
They don't shore leave, they shore stay.
That's more like a book than a page.
Never get in the middle of a Vulcan relationship. They will hit you with a lirpa. Trust me. Have you ever fought with a lirpa? I have actual scars.
There are no breaks in security because threats never take breaks.
Oh good, I was worried you might show up with some silly hat.
On Sir Adya
Your words could polish the finest of apples, Sir Rauth. Perhaps they are better suited to the kitchen.
I would die infinite deaths to no longer hear your whining.
It's hard to hear over the sound of your trembling boots.
