Brace For Impact: Star Trek’s Most Colossal Crash Landings

At the beginning of Chris Pine’s third outing as James T. Kirk, our intrepid Captain feels as though life has gotten a little “episodic.” Luckily for him, nothing jostles you out of your rut quite like a swarm of highly-advanced drone ships dismantling your entire ship and kidnapping your crew. The small, pointy crafts sever the ship’s nacelles so there’s no escape, and eventually separate the saucer from the secondary hull as well. The saucer ends up largely intact on the planet below, which allows Kirk to sneak back aboard later for one last use of the ship’s resources, and one last goodbye to a fine ship. Not to worry, Jim: as another Enterprise captain says years later and one parallel universe over, there are plenty of letters left in the alphabet.

Style Points: The Enterprise dies a slow, torturous death, taking up a decent chunk of the film’s first act, which really lets you feel what’s being taken away. For a decent chunk of the beginning you’re convinced that Scotty will still find a way to salvage Starfleet’s pride and joy, and the whole sequence is white-knuckle spectacular.

Did They Walk Away: In the universe of Star Trek Beyond, Kirk’s father George was forced to go down with the ship when the U.S.S. Kelvin exploded. Starfleet learned a lesson from that, and outfitted Jim’s Enterprise with “Kelvin Pods,” tiny rocketships adjacent to the bridge that allow the command crew to bail out at the last minute along with rations, equipment, and a spiffy costume change. Also, the Beyond version of the ship was assembled in Earth gravity rather than in spacedock, possibly allowing the ship to handle more robust crashes than its prime-universe counterpart.

Overall Score: 7 out of 10; the Vulcan judges ruled that since nobody was left aboard the Enterprise when it crashed nobody could claim credit for the landing.