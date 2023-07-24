Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Feature

    Published Nov 23, 2023

    A Star Trek Holiday Meal to Remember

    The table is set, the food is ready, now it’s time to dig in and discover the best way to eat your way through a Star Trek Thanksgiving.

    By Cory Dellenbach
    Star Trek

    StarTrek.com

    It’s almost time to pull up a chair to the dining table and dig into Thanksgiving meals. Even though they’re hundreds of years in the future, we’d like to think that Starfleet officers should make time for a similarly large communal meal that strengthens the bonds between crew members, followed by plenty of time for napping in quarters after getting filled on the goodies, of course.

    The crew sit down for a meal in in 'Forget Me Not'

    "Forget Me Not"

    StarTrek.com

    To get your mouth watering and, perhaps, to help you prepare your own meal (you can, after all, find all manner of worms here on Earth), here is what a Star Trek Thanksgiving might look like as you share it with other friends from the Beta, Alpha, Gamma, and Delta Quadrants.

    Gagh (Klingon)

    A Klingon ship prepared serving of gagh in 'A Matter of Honor'

    "A Matter of Honor"

    StarTrek.com

    No Thanksgiving meal is complete without this Klingon delicacy.

    Who wouldn’t want to have worm-like creatures crawling all over your plate to start off the meal? Remind your chef to make sure the gagh is kept alive because no one wants dead gagh. This meal may not be for everyone, but even if you don’t like it, it’s certainly guaranteed to scare away any in-laws that you don’t want to mingle with!

    Cabbage Soup (Andorian)

    In a historical holo-program, Riker posing as a chef suggests to T'Pol to prepare some Andorian cabbage soup for Shran in 'These Are The Voyages...'

    "These Are The Voyages..."

    StarTrek.com

    Make sure you prepare some Andorian cabbage soup for your Andorian crewmates! It’s a rare cabbage that can only be found on Andoria. If you need help preparing it, call up the logs from the U.S.S. Enterprise NX-1701, where we’re certain a large quantity would have been prepared for Commander Shran’s visits with Captain Jonathan Archer.

    Other guests at your Thanksgiving meal will probably enjoy this too; I mean, how exotic can cabbage soup be?

    Romulan Ale (Romulan)

    McCoy raises a glass of blue Romulan whiskey and nods at Kirk in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

    Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

    StarTrek.com

    If you need something to wash down all the food, why not go for the hard stuff right away with some Romulan Ale.

    Even though this is an illegal beverage, you know someone at the dinner table must have some connections to getting some or just invite your Romulan friend. Be careful though; limit your guests to just one or two glasses of this beverage, otherwise you’ll end up with a rowdy party!

    Groatcake (Bajoran)

    At the replimat, Kira enjoys her breakfast as she looks over at Odo in 'The Reckoning'

    "The Reckoning"

    StarTrek.com

    If you’re going a less traditional route with a Thanksgiving brunch, rather than dinner, we’ve got you covered.

    Let’s throw a dish of Bajoran groatcake on the table. Groat is the grain of a cereal grass cultivated on Bajor — often used as flour for baked goods. It’s a major ingredient in the groatcake, along with a topper of syrup of squill.

    Regova Egg (Cardassian)

    O'Brien and Jadzia Dax grin and laugh after Quark set a plate of Regova eggs at their table in 'Destiny'

    "Destiny"

    StarTrek.com

    Sticking to brunch, here’s a treat for your Cardassian “friend” sitting just down the table from you.

    Regova egg is a Cardassian delicacy. And these yellow and green shelled eggs better be served fresh, otherwise you might start another war with the Cardassians! Cardassian food has been known to be bland or boring, so be sure to keep some seasonings close at hand (perhaps some Kreetassan spice!), or else it might not be for everyone.

    Draylaxian Whiskey (Draylaxian)

    Assessing Kirk's melancholy, Leonard Bones McCoy holds up a bottle of whiskey to lift his friend's spirit in Star Trek Beyond

    Star Trek Beyond

    StarTrek.com

    Now that our Romulan Ale is all gone (who drank it all already?), it’s time to open up the next beverage.

    This time we’re going for the Draylaxian whiskey. Some have even been known to call this drink one of the "galaxy’s real pleasures." Thankfully your Draylaxian friend even brought two bottles of the beverage, bottled back in the 2150s. Enjoy!

    Chadre’kab (Talaxian)

    Neelix prepares steamed chadre'kab for Seven of Nine and serves it to her in 'The Raven'

    "The Raven"

    StarTrek.com

    What is a big meal without some Talaxian food, right? Neelix couldn’t join us this time for Thanksgiving, but he was kind enough to drop off a dish of his famous chadre’kab earlier in the day.

    He didn’t tell us if it was boiled, baked, stir-fried, steamed, or roasted (the yellow-tinted Talaxian classic meal can be served in all forms), but I guess we’ll find out when we uncover it.

    Q’lavas (Vorta)

    Kilana offers q'lava to Captain Benjamin Sisko during a stand-off over a Jem'Hadar attack ship in 'The Ship'

    "The Ship"

    StarTrek.com

    Ok, who invited the Vorta?

    Well, at least they brought one of their famous dishes made from the fruit q’lava. No one is entirely sure whether the fruit is poisonous or not (the Vorta are immune to poisons, which comes in handy in their line of work), so your dinner may be about to get very interesting once this course comes around.

    Alfarian Hair Pasta (Alfarian)

    In Voyager's mess, Tom Paris sits down with a bowl of Alfarian hair pasta prepared by Neelix in 'Parturition'

    "Parturition"

    For the vegetarians dining with us, we’ve been sure to make something specifically for you as well! Yes, you guess it, Alfarian hair pasta.

    Unlike the Earth delicacy "Angel hair pasta," Alfarian hair pasta is made from real hair follicles! In fact, these are some of the best tasting hair follicles anyone has ever tasted from a mature Alfarian. You’ll be lucky to taste them!

    Turkey (Human)

    Jean-Luc Picard prepares a meal and carves a turkey for his senior crew along with Kurn in the Enterprise's Observation Lounge in 'Sins of the Father'

    "Sins of the Father"

    StarTrek.com

    Really? This dry, stringy bird is all Earth has to offer? Unfortunately, yes. But, to this turkey’s credit, it’s better than the sandpaper-y bird that your parents, in-laws, and grandparents make. This is the most perfect turkey you will ever find… because it came from the food replicator. It has the perfect amount of both dark and white meat, isn’t dry at all, and has a great, savory flavor. And all it takes to create is a simple command from you.

    Enjoy!

    Get Updates By Email

    This article was originally published on November 19, 2019.

    Cory Dellenbach is an editor for trade magazines and a photographer from Wisconsin. When he isn’t working, you can often find him chowing down on some Gagh or having a glass of Draylaxian whiskey. You can find him at @coryphotog on Twitter or corydellphoto on Instagram.

    Stay tuned to StarTrek.com for more details! And be sure to follow @StarTrek on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

    Related

    Star Trek, Horticulture, and Healing
    Feature
    Kayshon smells a flower surrounded by other illustrations of flowers and foliage as well as an episodic still of Keiko O'Brien tending to her bonsai plant in 'The House of Quark'
    'The Quality of Life': Consciousness and A.I.
    Feature
    Illustration of an exocomp floating from a mechanical brain
    William Ware Theiss: The Man Behind Star Trek's Space Couture
    Feature
    Graphic illustration of Star Trek couture sketches inspired by William Ware Theiss' designs strewn on a table along side pencils, markers, and an eraser
    What Keiko O'Brien Taught Me About Belonging
    Feature
    Illustration of Keiko O'Brien in her wedding outfit standing in front of her bonsai tree
    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top