A Lesson in Parenting From Dr. M’Benga

I’ll start things off with a look at the doctor’s actions in “Ghosts Of Illyria.” In this episode, we learn that he has an 11-year-old daughter named Rukiya. Sadly, she has been diagnosed with a rare and terminal disease known as cygnokemia for which there is no known cure. Now, being the Chief Medical Officer on the flagship of Starfleet, you’d think a man like M’Benga would be able to handle any illness that came his way. Yet this is simply not the case.

However, instead of losing hope, this loving father risks his own career within the ranks of Starfleet to place his little girl within the pattern buffer of the medical transporter on the Enterprise. While there, she is protected from the effects of the illness, which cannot progress while in stasis. Additionally, M’Benga is afforded some more time in his search for a cure, one that he is convinced they will find somewhere out there among the stars. His actions here would keep his little girl comfortable during what would no doubt be an otherwise painful prognosis, while at the same time reaffirming to Rukiya that the one person she loved most in the world was looking out for her and wouldn’t allow anything bad to happen to her. It is not lost on me that this may very well be more an example of the needs of the one outweighing the needs of the many, but I highly doubt that there isn’t a parent out there reading this essay right now who wouldn’t do the exact same thing.

As parents, we must show our children through word and action that we are there for them and will not allow anything bad to happen. Whether they cry out in the night from a bad dream, or need someone to comfort them when they are sick, it is important that our little ones are assured we will always watch over them. And that we are never too far away to help allay their fears.