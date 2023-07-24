10 Star Trek Stories Inspired by Horror Movie Classics

From their first appearance in the second-season Star Trek: The Next Generation episode “Q Who?,” the Borg established themselves as one of the most disturbing enemy races. But it wasn’t until the two-parter “The Best of Both Worlds” and the film Star Trek: First Contact that viewers saw everything the Borg can do. The Borg strip away their victims’ identities, reducing them to mindless drones, grotesque reminders of the people they used to be.

Loss of identity has been a key part of zombie movies, ever since George Romero redefined the genre with 1968’s Night of the Living Dead. In one of the film’s most disturbing scenes, a young girl turns and kills her parents, who refuse to accept that their daughter has been replaced by a mindless monster. Similar scenes have appeared in the movies and tv shows that built on Romero’s premise. But none have captured the zombie ethos better than the Borg’s ominous warning, “Resistance is futile.”

"Sub Rosa" — The Innocents (1961)