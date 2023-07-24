10 Family-Centered Star Trek Episodes For the Holidays

The Nexus and Victorian-era clad families aside, Star Trek doesn’t really celebrate the holidays in-universe, but there are certain episodes I love to watch when the holiday season rolls around. After all, the franchise is often about found families.

These crews head out into space for months, sometimes years, and have little contact with home. That means that they bond with the people aboard their ship (or in the case of Deep Space Nine, their space station) and, in essence, these people become their families. We get to see these characters work out their issues, frustrations, long-seated resentments, and more among their colleagues, which brings them together. And it’s even more of a treat when their biological family members appear, raise old insecurities, and just generally mess up these carefully crafted personas.

Luckily, there are plenty of family-centered episodes to choose from in every iteration of Star Trek. If you don’t have your own list of favorite “holiday” episodes to watch, I have some suggestions. This is by no means comprehensive, just a list of personal favorites.