Why The Next Generation's 'The Royale' is Great Star Trek

In keeping the stakes relatively low, there’s room for the main characters to reveal more about themselves and their universe by interacting with the inventive scenario they’ve been plunked into. There’s a bit of melancholy in the second half of "The Royale" with the appearance of NASA pilot Colonel Richie, whose 283-year-old remains are found in a tidy room upstairs. His sad diary of his last days as a guest at the Hotel Royale is yet another story within a story, another curious puzzle likely unsolvable. This is where you’ll find yourself by the end of this Season 2 gem, surrounded by puzzles and threads leading here and there. That a good number of them are never resolved is part of the fun. How did Col. Richie and his crew make it so far out to Theta VIII? Did aliens of some variety construct the casino for the NASA team? Could the aliens actually be the casino-goers? Worf’s poker face is better than Data’s, right?

All that becomes clear is that to solve the main puzzle — how to get Riker, Data, and Worf back to the Enterprise — one of the stories within the story, the novel, needs to be wrapped up. Data, Worf, and Riker assume the roles of the novel’s "foreign investors" who win big at the casino and buy the place. This success, thanks mostly to Data’s not-very-subtle rebalancing of the weighted dice, wins them an actual exit from the hotel through that auspicious revolving door. But not before the amorous bellboy is shot dead by the gangster Mickey D, who delivers the age-old adage, "No woman's worth dying for. Killing for. Not dying for."