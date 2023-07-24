Why 'Sarek' Still Makes Us Cry, Over 30 Years Later

As the episode unfolds, we learn, painfully, that Sarek is not himself. He’s contracted a rare Vulcan disease, Bendii Syndrome, which, by all accounts is an attack on his personhood. For anyone who has a loved one with Alzheimer's, has seen a parent deal with a severe stroke, or has any experience with dementia, the themes of “Sarek” will be tenderly familiar. When my own father was dying of liver cirrhosis nearly a decade ago, I was told the toxins in his blood caused hepatic encephalopathy, which effectively meant that he literally was in no kind of control of his behavior. In these moments, I remembered "Sarek," and — beyond just helping with the pain— the concept of this episode also helped me to contextualize my sympathy for my father.

Sarek’s mental breakdown sends telepathic waves through the crew of the Enterprise, leading to anguish and fights; but any family who has struggled with a declining parent or grandparent knows this metaphor isn’t that far off. When someone so strong becomes less so, it feels like a physic attack on the emotions of everyone involved. The writing of “Sarek” is wise enough to remind us that people afflicted with conditions that affect their brains aren’t the only victims; the family suffers, too. The crew of the Enterprise-D might not be Sarek’s direct family, but let’s face it, they’re close enough. Does Sarek trust Picard instantly because he had previously put his trust in other Enterprise captains? It seems only logical. Picard is not related to Kirk by blood, but for Sarek, Picard is, on some level, a descendant of Kirk. Who else could he trust with his own sanity?