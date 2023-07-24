Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Series

    Published Oct 28, 2022

    Which Star Trek Series Should You Binge Next?

    We KHAAAAN’T stop watching!

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Which Star Trek Should You Binge Next?

    StarTrek.com/Scott Francisco

    Star Trek: Prodigy is making its mid-season return on October 27! The remaining Season 1 episodes of the original animated kids series will stream exclusively on Paramount+. Watch as Captain Kathryn Janeway’s Hologram guides the impressionable young crew of the U.S.S. Protostar through the adventure of a lifetime.

    Or maybe you are looking for a different Trek? With a Paramount+ subscription, you can boldly go, and watch every episode, from every Star Trek TV series, ever produced. What else could a fan want? Advice!

    With so many out-of-this-world adventures available via Paramount+, how do you choose which Star Trek series to binge-watch next? You could spend hours studying the subject in the Starfleet Academy library – or, you can breeze through our handy-dandy, super-fun, ultra-scientific personality quiz! Answer each question, and, at the end, we’ll match you with the perfect Star Trek series for you and your queue.

    WATCH: Stream Star Trek Right Now!

    Will our personality quiz decide you’re a fit for the nail-biting adventures of Michael Burnham in Star Trek: Discovery? The classic missions of James T. Kirk in Star Trek: The Original Series? Or the offbeat, irreverent escapades of the ensigns in the animated series, Star Trek: Lower Decks?

    The only way to find out is to answer the questions below, and discover which Star Trek series you should stream next!

    Get Updates By Email

    Stay tuned to StarTrek.com for more details! And be sure to follow @StarTrek on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

    Star Trek: Lower Decks streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. In Canada, it airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel. The series will also be available to stream on Paramount+ in the UK, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Italy, France, the Caribbean, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Ireland and South Korea.

    Related

    The Surprising Connections Between Star Trek and Batman (1966)
    Series
    Collage of Star Trek: The Original Series guest stars placed on the hull of alternating starship Enterprise
    Star Trek: Lower Decks Illuminates Another Side of Starfleet
    Series
    Boimler with his finger pointed up, Tendi, Mariner with her hands on her hips, and Rutherford holding a PADD all stand side-by-side
    The Weight of Optimism and the Birth of the Federation
    Series
    Illustration of District A housing with barb wiring as seen in 'Past Tense'
    Q and the Enterprise Crew
    Series
    Graphic illustration of a seated Data and Deanna Troi, with Tasha Yar and Jean-Luc Picard standing between them, and Q in a judge's robe in floating bubble
    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top