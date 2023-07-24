Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: Picard

    Published Mar 10, 2022

    Which Alien Race Is This Star Trek Character?

    Astute Star Trek fans will ace this quiz.

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    StarTrek.com Staff / Alien Race Quiz

    StarTrek.com Staff

    Star Trek is all about exploring new worlds. This leads to the discovery of some of the best alien races sci-fi has ever created.

    Each alien race has an intricate history. Members may serve on the crew—or seek to destroy it. These intergalactic relationships deepen every episode of Star Trek from The Original Series to Star Trek: Picard.

    SUBSCRIBE NOW: Get Paramount+ To Stream Picard & More

    Do you think you’re an expert at Star Trek mythology? Take the trivia quiz below to see how many of these alien races can you identify.

    And don’t forget you can stream every episode and meet every life form from The Original Series, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager, Enterprise, Discovery, Picard and more iconic Star Trek titles using Paramount+. Fans can also watch the latest episodes of Picard's second season right now on Paramount+.

    Get Updates By Email

    Related

    What the Helm: Star Trek's Astonishing Viewscreen Reveals
    Feature
    Illustrated graphic featuring several different iterations of Federation viewscreens
    What Would a Starfleet Captain Do?
    Feature
    Graphic illustration of five different panels featuring different iterations of Star Trek comm badges on uniforms
    Q and the Enterprise Crew
    Series
    Graphic illustration of a seated Data and Deanna Troi, with Tasha Yar and Jean-Luc Picard standing between them, and Q in a judge's robe in floating bubble
    Romulan Fashion: A Symbol of Strength
    Star Trek: The Next Generation
    Graphic illustration of three Romulan showcase their uniforms and strong shoulder pads against a green checkerboard background
    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top