What Does God Need with a Computer? How Discovery Re-Frames a Classic Star Trek Story

In the very first episode in which Star Trek introduced the Prime Directive — the 1967 banger "Return of the Archons" — it also dropped the other, low-key mission of Starfleet — To prevent people, across the galaxy, from believing that broken computers are gods. In the Star Trek: Lower Decks episode "No Small Parts," when confronted with Landru, the exact same god computer from "Return of the Archons," Captain Freeman reveals just how pervasive this problem is, saying, "I can't believe you all started re-worshipping the dang computer!"

In the latest episode of Star Trek: Discovery, "Whistlespeak," the people of the planet Halem'no are stuck with a similar old-school problem. They’re not worshiping a computer outright, but a piece of broken technology, in this case, a weather tower, which has become part of a very sacred ceremony. Tilly and Burnham have to make a rough call about revealing the truth to the Halem'nites, but luckily, there's a long Star Trek tradition of dealing with this kind of thing.

Here are the origins of this very specific Star Trek problem, plus, how "Whistlespeak" updates a classic dilemma from The Original Series, which seemed to crop up a lot more than you might think back in the 2260s.

Kirk Talks Computer Gods to Death