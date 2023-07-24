The Weight of Optimism and the Birth of the Federation

That benevolence feels like a much more distant dream, no more accessible than replicators and warp travel. Perhaps because, for all the weight of "Past Tense"'s acidic forecasting, it can't address the extremes of political polarization. Instead, the episodes reach for an easy answer; preaching the strength of the individual. Bell as the sacrificial figurehead, Chris Brynner as the rebel media corporate providing illicit network access, San Francisco as the catalyst for coast-to-coast, and eventually global introspection.

That focus on the individual is comforting — 1995 syndicated TV comforting. But it also absolves us of the effort we need to put into challenging our own perspectives. The figurehead can raise their voice, but one person has never been enough to sustain a movement. That kind of work — hard, open-minded, challenging, and intersectional — has to come from the many.

Political polarization remains an overwhelming force, despite numerous studies asserting that while U.S. citizens broadly agree on moral and policy issues and values, they become entrenched when an issue is associated with a particular side — Democrat, Republican, left or right. The proposed solutions wouldn't feel out-of-place in a Starfleet Academy handbook — intergroup contact, combating negative group meta-perceptions, and superordinate goals that require cooperative groups to achieve.

Instead, we've been barricading ourselves in our own rhetoric and rationalizations, and morality has become barbarously partisan. You are likely to hear claims that George Floyd died because of a pre-existing heart condition, rather than being held under a cop's knee for seven minutes. Or that six Asian women were murdered in Atlanta because one man was having a bad day, rather than it being a targeted racial attack during an exponential increase in anti-Asian hate crimes in the U.S. and UK. How could Star Trek, and its many dreams and 45-minute escapism, wrestle with this kind of division?

George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, the Grenfell fire, the Hong Kong protests, Al Aqsa; any of these could have been our Bell Riots.