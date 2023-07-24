Published Mar 9, 2022
Watch the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Teaser Trailer
A new adventure awaits
Paramount+ today revealed the official teaser trailer for its highly anticipated upcoming original series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. The all-new series will premiere Thursday, May 5, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., Latin America, Australia and the Nordics. Following the premiere, new episodes of the 10-episode long season will be available to stream weekly on Thursdays in the U.S.
Teaser Trailer | Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is based on the years Captain Christopher Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise. The series will feature fan favorites from season two of Star Trek: Discovery, Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock. The series will follow Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock and Number One in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds also stars Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga.
The series premiere was written by Akiva Goldsman with the story by Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet. Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners, with Goldsman directing the premiere episode. Goldsman, Kurtzman and Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth and Aaron Baiers. The series is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.
Star Trek Day 2020 | Strange New Worlds Writers Talk Importance of Star Trek's Inclusion
