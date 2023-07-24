Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Series

    Published Mar 9, 2022

    Watch the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Teaser Trailer

    A new adventure awaits

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

    StarTrek.com

    Paramount+ today revealed the official teaser trailer for its highly anticipated upcoming original series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. The all-new series will premiere Thursday, May 5, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., Latin America, Australia and the Nordics. Following the premiere, new episodes of the 10-episode long season will be available to stream weekly on Thursdays in the U.S.

    Teaser Trailer | Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is based on the years Captain Christopher Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise. The series will feature fan favorites from season two of Star Trek: Discovery, Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock. The series will follow Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock and Number One in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.

    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

    StarTrek.com

    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds also stars Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga.

    The series premiere was written by Akiva Goldsman with the story by Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet. Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners, with Goldsman directing the premiere episode. Goldsman, Kurtzman and Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth and Aaron Baiers. The series is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

    For more Strange New Worlds content, read this article that breaks down all we know about the series so far, and listen to the writers talk about the series' importance below!

    Star Trek Day 2020 | Strange New Worlds Writers Talk Importance of Star Trek's Inclusion

    Excited for Strange New Worlds? Can't stop talking about the new trailer? Let us know @StarTrek on social!

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., U.K., Australia, Latin America, Brazil, South Korea, France, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Austria. In addition, the series airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave in Canada and on SkyShowtime in the Nordics, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal and Central and Eastern Europe. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

    Related

    The Surprising Connections Between Star Trek and Batman (1966)
    Series
    Collage of Star Trek: The Original Series guest stars placed on the hull of alternating starship Enterprise
    Star Trek: Lower Decks Illuminates Another Side of Starfleet
    Series
    Boimler with his finger pointed up, Tendi, Mariner with her hands on her hips, and Rutherford holding a PADD all stand side-by-side
    The Weight of Optimism and the Birth of the Federation
    Series
    Illustration of District A housing with barb wiring as seen in 'Past Tense'
    Q and the Enterprise Crew
    Series
    Graphic illustration of a seated Data and Deanna Troi, with Tasha Yar and Jean-Luc Picard standing between them, and Q in a judge's robe in floating bubble
    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top