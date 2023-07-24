Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Series

    Published Feb 1, 2022

    Everything We Know About Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

    Plus, a first look at the latest poster for the series

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Anson Mount as Captain Pike in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

    StarTrek.com

    Get ready to return to the Enterprise with Pike, Number One, Spock, and the rest of the crew with Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. The upcoming series will follow the adventures of the Enterprise’s original crew long before James T. Kirk was captain. Fans are eagerly counting down the days until the premiere - we are too! - so we’re rounding up everything we know about the series so far.

    The Characters

    We know that Discovery alums Anson Mount, Rebecca Romjin, and Ethan Peck will be returning as Captain Pike, Number One, and Spock, respectively, and on Star Trek Day the rest of the amazing cast was announced. Celia Rose Gooding will play Uhura, Babs Olasanmokun will play Dr. M’Benga, and Jess Bush will play Christine Chapel; new characters on the bridge include Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas, and Bruce Horak as Hemmer.

    If you want to relive the epic cast announcement video, watch it below.

    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Casting Announcement

    The Creatives

    Strange New Worlds’ premiere episode was written by Akiva Goldsman, based on a story by Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet. Goldsman also serves as co-showrunner and executive producer along with Henry Alonso Meyers; other executive producers include Kurtzman, Lumet, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, and Aaron Baiers. Secret Hideout, CBS Studios, and Roddenberry Entertainment are producing the series.

    The Poster

    At the 2022 TCAs, the official key art for Strange New Worlds was released. The poster features a character on horseback — could it be Pike? — as the Enterprise hovers overhead with the tagline “The frontier is waiting.” What does this mean for the plot of the series? We’ll have to wait and see!

    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

    StarTrek.com

    Excited to go back to the Enterprise? Can’t wait to meet both legacy and new characters? Let us know @StarTrek on social!

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., U.K., Australia, Latin America, Brazil, South Korea, France, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Austria. In addition, the series airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave in Canada and on SkyShowtime in the Nordics, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal and Central and Eastern Europe. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

