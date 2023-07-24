Everything We Know About Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

We know that Discovery alums Anson Mount, Rebecca Romjin, and Ethan Peck will be returning as Captain Pike, Number One, and Spock, respectively, and on Star Trek Day the rest of the amazing cast was announced. Celia Rose Gooding will play Uhura, Babs Olasanmokun will play Dr. M’Benga, and Jess Bush will play Christine Chapel; new characters on the bridge include Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas, and Bruce Horak as Hemmer.

If you want to relive the epic cast announcement video, watch it below.