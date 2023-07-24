Watch the Star Trek: Lower Decks Season Three Teaser Trailer

Paramount+ today released the teaser trailer for the upcoming third season of its hit original half-hour animated comedy series Star Trek: Lower Decks. The season three teaser trailer and new teaser art were revealed during the Star Trek: Lower Decks panel at Star Trek: Mission Chicago. Season three will be available to stream later this year, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S.

Created by Emmy Award winner Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites), season three of Star Trek: Lower Decks challenges the U.S.S. Cerritos ensigns in (hilarious) ways they could never imagine, starting with a shocking resolution for season two’s epic cliffhanger finale.