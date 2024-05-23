WARP FIVE: Tig Notaro Reflects on Discovery's Engineer and Star Trek Experience

Welcome to Warp Five, StarTrek.com's five question post-mortem with your favorite featured talent from the latest Star Trek episodes.

Starfleet engineer Jett Reno made her debut on Star Trek: Discovery in the Season 2 opener when the U.S.S. Discovery stumbled upon the U.S.S. Hiawatha medical vessel that had been presumed a casualty of the Federation-Klingon War. Following the rescue, Commander Reno joined Discovery's Engineering crew.

The fifth and final season of Discovery has pulled back the curtain on Reno's various careers prior to joining Starfleet. In "Erigah," as Sylvia Tilly and Adira Tal work to decipher the latest clue — a metallic card with text pointing to a 24th Century Betazoid manuscript — in their Red Directive mission, Zora informs them a member of the Discovery crew had prior experience as a rare and antiquarian bookseller. They're shocked to learn it's Reno. Reno admits she may have padded her resume, with her experiences varying from a smuggler for an antiquarian archivist, VIP shuttle pilot, deep mercury welder, and bartender on Ashalon IV.

StarTrek.com had the opportunity to speak with comic/writer/actress Tig Notaro on Reno's relationship with the Discovery crew, what Star Trek means to her, and more.

The Depths of Commander Jett Reno