WARP FIVE: Jason Alexander on The Fun of Building A Tellarite Personality

“It's like all series,” noted Alexander. “This was true on Seinfeld as well. You learn as you go. If you make too many assumptions going in, then the writers write something and you go, ‘Oh, I was playing the opposite of that, all these other episodes.’ You don't want to make too many bold assumptions about anything in a series because it is going to change from week-to-week. What we know is that there is a sort of intellectual condescension and superiority that the whole race seems to hold. There's an arrogance, through physical ability, they all seem to be on the larger side of things.”

“But what's surprising about Noum, and that I hope is the secret sauce to playing him and where they may go with him, for a character that has that kind of arrogance and ego to be subservient in a military chain of command and to have the flashes of compassion,” revealed Alexander. “He's a doctor; to have the flashes of compassion that he's to have, I think is such an interesting mix. It leads me to believe if we really start to meet other Tellarites, that that has to be in the mix and I'm interested to find out — is that a big component of their essential character? Is there a toxic male masculinity to these guys and the women undercut that in some way? Or is it all sort of a tough Klingon society where the survival of the fittest? I don't know where they want to go and shape this, but I would hope what I find compelling about him are those little flashes of those ‘I will tell you that you mean nothing to me, but then I'll take a bullet for you if I have to.’ That is a really interesting combination of character.”