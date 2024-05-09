WARP FIVE: Mary Wiseman Brings Her Academy Experiences Aboard Discovery

Welcome to Warp Five, StarTrek.com's five question post-mortem with your favorite featured talent from the latest Star Trek episodes.

The fifth and final season of Star Trek: Discovery finds everyone all hands on deck for a Red Directive mission as different factions are chasing a tool of immense power that could create life itself.

In addition to pulling ex-courier Cleveland "Book" Booker and new Kellerun first officer Rayner aboard the U.S.S. Discovery, Lt. Slyvia Tilly steps away from the Academy to aid Discovery to unravel the mystery around the Progenitors' technology.

Ahead of the latest episode, "Whistlespeak," which sees Tilly beaming down to a pre-warp planet with Captain Michael Burnham, StarTrek.com had the opportunity to sit down with Mary Wiseman to talk about Tilly and Discovery's mission this season.

The Season Overall