WARP FIVE: Lower Decks' Tawny Newsome on Mariner’s Relatability, Starfleet, Ransom as a Mentor, and More

“When it’s revealed why he’s off on these side missions, she doesn’t tell him he’s being stupid,” she continued. “She’s like, ‘Hey man, I’m sorry; that sounds hard.’ She really is trying to be there for him. It’s such a great shift compared to what she might have done in seasons past, which would be controlling or taking it over, or trying to tell him how he should feel or fix it. She’s doing what he wants to do, and what he wanted to do was kick and punch a bunch of people like Kirk did so she’s right there with him.”

In addition to being in a solid place with her best friend Boimler, another core, non-familial relationship this season was to Jack Ransom. With “Grounded,” the third season opened with Freeman relinquishing oversight of Mariner to Ransom, and then to the third season finale, “The Stars at Night,” Mariner herself asked to have the first officer as her mentor. “I love it; it’s perfect,” explained Newsome. “It’s such a good combo of two bullheaded alphas. Ransom’s not the idiot that some people make him out to be. He’s competent; he’s good at his job. They just have such different motivating factors about things, but then when they find small moments of finding common ground, it’s super satisfying.”