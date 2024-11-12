WARP FIVE: Mary Chieffo on Her Klingon Love and Return in Star Trek: Lower Decks

On the opportunity to play in the Star Trek sandbox again, Chieffo shares, "I keep saying the word 'delight,' particularly because Lower Decks is such a wonderfully humorous, delightful show with a lot of heart and depth as well."

"I've just been a fan of it out the gate," continues Chieffo. "So getting to jump in, specifically into Lower Decks, was such a thrill. And then, to get to be another Klingon. That I did get to create a new character, and lean on all of the background, and research, and everything I'd done in the past when I was working as L'Rell [on ]."

On the Klingons K'Elarra and L'Rell

How does K'Elarra compare to L'Rell, the leader of the Klingon Empire, whom Chieffo portrayed for two seasons?

"K'Elarra is definitely similar to L'Rell in that there is a strong through line of lady Klingons who, while they are within this patriarchal system, they are pretty badass," notes Chieffo. "They ask for what they want, and they get what they want, for the most part. So I really love that they're both uniquely strong women. And in contrast, L'Rell, we certainly see her come up against a lot more intense stuff throughout her time on Discovery. So I don't envy L'Rell that."

As for her approach to K'Elarra, she divulges, "As much as L'Rell's near and dear to my heart, I think K'Elarra probably is having a little bit more of a fun, chill lifestyle in general. She gets to go check out the thrash player in the band. They've got the beating heart of a Klingon, or the eight-chambered beating heart, I should say. And again, it was very cool because I had looked at all of these TNG lady Klingons when I was working on L'Rell, and the , and , and Grilka. And so, K'Elarra got to be a little bit more in that vein, which was really fun."

