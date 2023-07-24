Talking Star Trek, Friendship, and More With Mary Chieffo and Steffi Hochriegl

StarTrek.com: So it almost sounds like you two are already collaborating in some way. Does it feel like that sometimes, like a true collaboration?

Steffi Hochriegl: Yeah, it does. It's a funny thing, even if we're not really talking about it, but I see the picture and I feel connected. It’s as if we would be talking, but we aren’t.

StarTrek.com: You're speaking through the art.

Mary Chieffo: Definitely. Obviously, I'm always so thrilled and complimented with the images that Steffi creates that I'm involved with. But I love looking at her art overall, I love seeing the different way Steffi's continued to explore and how much the community loves and respects her work. It's always fun for me to support her when I'm not involved directly. But I definitely like what Steffi does with my face.

StarTrek.com: What about Star Trek inspires you? What drew you in, in the first place?

Steffi Hochriegl: I think it was the whole promise of a future where everyone's equal and everything's possible and they aren't limited by money. It's this whole idea of freedom, and yeah, I know that's probably the typical answer because everyone says that. Well, it's completely legitimate.

Mary Chieffo: The thing that keeps coming up is that Star Trek is this utopian, hopeful future, but it is not perfect. Federation included, it's not just the other species. You see how much it's still a society that's striving for its ideals.

Steffi Hochriegl: It keeps showing that it's dangerous to think of yourself as perfect. Whenever they show Starfleet as the perfect institution, there's an episode where they show that it actually isn't.

Mary Chieffo: Totally. And it's funny: There's a lot on Twitter that we joke about where it's, 'Oh yeah, because Star Trek isn't political.’ And what you were saying, that Starfleet never makes mistakes, then there's always that thread of, ‘Here's an example of a time when an Admiral didn't behave so great.’

If everything was perfect, then there wouldn't be this many episodes of a show, you have to have some level of tension. And obviously everyone's striving for a greater good—and I don't want to make that large of a statement, but I think oftentimes the most compelling episodes with a “villainous” character give empathy and compassion to at least why that character is behaving the way they are.

Steffi Hochriegl: And it knows that life is always complex. There's not the textbook way to go, as much as some perfect Starfleet officer wants to think there is. That's what I love about it. You have a whole textbook full of rules and stuff and regulations you have to follow, but when it comes down to a specific situation, you have to judge how the situation is, and you have to find your own way. Life is complex, and Star Trek shows that.

Mary Chieffo: I think I'm in Season 2 [of Deep Space Nine] and now I don't remember the name of the episode [“Cardassians”], but it's [about] the Cardassian boy who was left behind and raised by Bajorans, and how he has complete and utter self-loathing. He hates Cardassians even though he is one. I was watching it last night, and that conflict, that's what Trek can illuminate so clearly and beautifully. By putting it in an alien realm, we're able to see these archetypes so clearly and recognize, ‘Hey, how, how sad that this kid completely hates his genetic makeup and heritage and own species, due to the fact that that's how he was raised.’ And it's also — talk about duality, how he can hold those two mentalities simultaneously to recognize that he is a Cardassian, but to also completely hate Cardassians. That's such an interesting exploration of a conflict that unfortunately I think a lot of people struggle with.

Steffi Hochriegl: I'm struggling with that right now, about where I'm born and what family I'm born [into], when none of them ever believed in my talents. But I'm discovering now that I can actually be an inspiration to other people with what I do and that I have talent and that I have a voice and that I am important. And, I'm trying not to be bound by what I'm born into. I'm trying to break out of that. I can't completely, because it's where I'm born, it's my blood, but I can choose wherever I want to go with my life. I can choose to live it the way I want to live it. Absolutely. I relate to that kid.

Mary Chieffo: it really does resonate. And thank you for speaking on that because I do think that's part of our journey, as humans and as artists.

StarTrek.com: What do you feel you've gained from your unique friendship with each other?

Steffi Hochriegl: I want to say freedom because it's not just the connection with Mary, but also the connection with Jason [Isaacs] and then this whole Star Trek community and the fellow fans and everything. I started posting my art about five years ago and ever since, I've learned that I matter, that I have a story to tell, that I have something to show the world and that there's actually people out there that are inspired by me and by something I create. It’s giving me something I've never had. I've been craving all my life to have an artistic exchange with someone else, with another artistic mind. And to have this opportunity now, that means so much to me. I have no words for it. It gives me a feeling of, of being worth it, of being, you know, seeing the way I am for the first time in my life.