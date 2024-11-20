WARP FIVE: Dawnn Lewis on Freeman and Mariner's Mother-Daughter Starbase 80 Fears

With their nav systems down and no other place for repairs within their proximity, Captain Freeman echoed her crew's apprehension of seeking help from Starbase 80, especially her curiosity between the alt-Captain Freeman's fate.

Bringing it back to " ," Lewis comments on Freeman's discovery, "That was part of Captain Freeman's extreme dilemma. It's like, 'Wait a minute, why is everybody else on this starship? And how did my doppelgänger get sent to the pitts of space? What could I have possibly done?'"

"And no, and I don't believe she, in my opinion, she never really gets a satisfactory answer," Lewis adds. "So that actually haunts her, which probably propels her into being the best that she can be in her own dimension in where she does exist. As the episodes go on, you continue to see Captain Freeman get deeper and deeper into the weeds with her crew getting her hands dirty, not just giving orders from the bridge, but actually jumping in to get things done."

We see this in Freeman's willingness to help SB 80's chief engineer whereas Ransom wanted to leave him hanging for sending them on a fool's errand. The captain tells her first officer, "The Cerritos isn't the flashiest ship, so it's easy for Command to ignore. You know what, I haven't exactly been fair to [Starbase 80] today."

Freeman's realization echoes her daughter's as Mariner finally sees that the starbase isn't cursed, "Getting kicked off my ship and being transferred here? That was my rock bottom. Being back made me feel like I was still that person," to which the starbase's liaison assures her, "Hey, this isn't rock bottom for anyone. Starbase 80's for second chances. That's why I love it."

On Witnessing Mariner's Growth