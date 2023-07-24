WARP FIVE: Lower Decks’ Dawnn Lewis on Role Reversals, Cali Respect and More

"It was really, really tough to read and hard to perform because, as human beings, sometimes no matter how much we say we forgive, we forget, we've gotten over something, sometimes just the slightest thing can trigger," shared Lewis about her discovery of the last two episodes of the third season.

"You feel the original pain all over again as though it just happened; that's what Captain Freeman is experiencing," continued Lewis, on what Freeman was feeling following the FNN exposé. "She's experienced the 'I thought we came so far, I thought we invested so much. I thought there was so much growth, and now this feels like almost a bigger betrayal than when it happened before we had done all this work. It feels like now we've done all this work and yet it was so easy for you to just undo it all. You just undid it all.' Then, the heartbreaking realization is that, no, she didn't do it. You did it."

"That's even harder to accept, that I was so ready to blame her when the reality is that I'm the one. I'm the one who missed the growth," reflected Lewis. "I'm the one who now has to take responsibility for the damage that has now and is being done. And how do I possibly fix it? Because if I know how upset I was at feeling betrayed, how upset must she be?"