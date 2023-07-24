WARP FIVE: Julie and Shawna Benson on Crafting 'Mindwalk' for An All-Ages Audience

Welcome to Warp Five, StarTrek.com's five question post-mortem with your favorite featured talent from the latest Star Trek episodes.

The latest episode of Star Trek: Prodigy, "Mindwalk," demonstrates the resourcefulness of the scrappy Protostar crew. Unable to utilize official comms out of fear of further unleashing the Living Weapon into Federation space, Zero and Dal work together to harness their telepathic abilities to reach Vice Admiral Janeway and explain the predicament they face.

However, the Dauntless merges their warp bubble into the Protostar's at that exact same moment as Dal and Zero are amplifying their thoughts. The perfect storm causes Dal and Vice Admiral Janeway's minds to trade places as opposed of transferring Dal's thoughts.

StarTrek.com had the opportunity to producers and writers Julie and Shawna Benson, who penned this incredibly fun body and mind swap episode of the hit all-ages animated program.