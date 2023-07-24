WARP FIVE: Daniel Davis on the Return of the Dastardly James Moriarty

“There’s been so many [fan interactions], but I think one of the most touching ones was a young man in a convention in Australia,” adds Davis. “I was sitting at the table signing my picture and all that, and he was standing off to the corner and he was dressed in a beautiful suit and a tie, not the usual fan. I was there not only as Star Trek, but also The Nanny. And this is so touching, it almost moves me to tell the story. But he stood and he wouldn't approach, and finally, at the table, the line had diminished and there was nobody there. I kept seeing him and I just finally said, ‘Come on over.’ And he very shyly came over and I said, ‘Would you like a picture?’ He said, ‘I can't really afford a picture. I just wanted to tell you that I was bullied all through school, and every day I would come home, and I would watch The Nanny and I would forget about being bullied.’”

“It was so beautiful and very sweet,” Davis continues, “He said, ‘You just gave me so much laughter and joy. I love Moriarty, I love Niles, and I love everything you do.’ So of course, I gave him a picture. I said, ‘You're not going to have to buy it. Don't be silly.’ Those kinds of encounters- I had one couple show up in Las Vegas, and they had taken a photo of me and blown it up to- It was as big as a wall. And they said, ‘Could you please sign this?’ And I said, "Yeah, of course. Where will you put this?’ And they have a barn, and they hang all these pictures from the rafters in the barn. And they had me and they had Patrick [Stewart]. They had tons of people that they love from the show, and we're all now hanging in their barn.”