Why Voyager is The Only Thing I'm Streaming

You never realize how many plagues are in Star Trek until you are in the middle of one. Perhaps that’s why I find myself drawn to Star Trek: Voyager, and maybe, so should you.

Star Trek: Voyager follows Captain Janeway and her crew, as well as a sundry band of Maquis rebels, flung by the Caretaker into the Delta Quadrant. Over the course of its seven-season run, the crew expands to include the holographic medical doctor, a telepath, and a former Borg drone. Far from the known risks of the Alpha and Gamma quadrants, supplies, and Janeway’s adorable Irish Setter Mollie, the disparate group aim to survive a projected 70-year trip back to Federation Space.

And so, for the homebound, may I suggest watching those bound for home?