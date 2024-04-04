Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Published Apr 4, 2024

    Union Berlin Takes Football to the Final Frontier with Star Trek Jerseys

    Get ready for an intergalactic showdown during the match Saturday, April 6!

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Graphic illustration of Union Berlin players wearing Star Trek: Discovery jerseys

    StarTrek.com

    This coming Saturday, April 6, German top-flight football club 1. FC Union Berlin hosts the league leader Bayer 04 Leverkusen for matchday 28 in the Bundesliga.

    For this big game, Union Berlin and main sponsor Paramount+ are going where no one has gone before by presenting an exclusive special edition jersey that the team will wear on the pitch, featuring Star Trek's iconic Starfleet delta from Star Trek: Discovery on the chest.

    The very limited special edition jersey is now on sale at the Union Zeughaus fanshop, while stocks last.

    Male model wearing the Star Trek x FC Union Berlin limited edition jersey

    StarTrek.com

    Union Berlin can look back on a long line of tradition dating back to 1906, when its predecessor FC Olympia Oberschöneweide was founded. Sporting ambition, tireless fighting spirit and dedicated support from the fans ensured that Union has remained a lasting presence in German football.

    Star Trek: Discovery Seasons 1-4 are streaming exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., the UK, Canada, Switzerland, South Korea, Latin America, Germany, France, Italy, Australia and Austria. Seasons 2 and 3 also are available on the Pluto TV “Star Trek” channel in Switzerland, Germany and Austria. The series streams on Super Drama in Japan, TVNZ in New Zealand, and SkyShowtime in Spain, Portugal, Poland, The Nordics, The Netherlands, and Central and Eastern Europe and also airs on Cosmote TV in Greece. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

    Stay tuned to StarTrek.com for more details! And be sure to follow @StarTrek on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

