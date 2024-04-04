Union Berlin Takes Football to the Final Frontier with Star Trek Jerseys

This coming Saturday, April 6, German top-flight football club 1. FC Union Berlin hosts the league leader Bayer 04 Leverkusen for matchday 28 in the Bundesliga.

For this big game, Union Berlin and main sponsor Paramount+ are going where no one has gone before by presenting an exclusive special edition jersey that the team will wear on the pitch, featuring Star Trek's iconic Starfleet delta from Star Trek: Discovery on the chest.