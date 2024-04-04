Published Apr 4, 2024
Union Berlin Takes Football to the Final Frontier with Star Trek Jerseys
Get ready for an intergalactic showdown during the match Saturday, April 6!
This coming Saturday, April 6, German top-flight football club 1. FC Union Berlin hosts the league leader Bayer 04 Leverkusen for matchday 28 in the Bundesliga.
For this big game, Union Berlin and main sponsor Paramount+ are going where no one has gone before by presenting an exclusive special edition jersey that the team will wear on the pitch, featuring Star Trek's iconic Starfleet delta from Star Trek: Discovery on the chest.
The very limited special edition jersey is now on sale at the Union Zeughaus fanshop, while stocks last.
Union Berlin can look back on a long line of tradition dating back to 1906, when its predecessor FC Olympia Oberschöneweide was founded. Sporting ambition, tireless fighting spirit and dedicated support from the fans ensured that Union has remained a lasting presence in German football.