The Unbroken Bond Between a Starship and Its Crew

A crucial entry in the saga of a starship's importance is the Star Trek: The Next Generation episode "Relics." After requesting to see the Bridge of the U.S.S. Enterprise on a holodeck, Captain Montgomery "Scotty" Scott specified which vessel he meant by stating, "N-C-C 1-7-0-1. No bloody A, B, C, or D." Although Scotty also served on the U.S.S. Enterprise-A and a plethora of other ships, he admitted to Captain Picard that he only missed the original NCC-1701. Picard countered this claim with the notion that, while the Enterprise-D performed superbly, he often longed for his days of commanding the U.S.S. Stargazer. The statements from these officers exhibited their fondness for their vessels, as well as the idea that certain commands seemed more personal than others.

After arriving on Deep Space 9 for the first time, Lt. Commander Worf experienced distress over the loss of the Enterprise-D and the feeling of home it had provided. Worf soon showed the same level of concern for the U.S.S. Defiant during the Battle of Sector 001 in Star Trek: First Contact. Upon entering the Bridge of the Enterprise-E, Worf queried about the Defiant's status and then took umbrage at Commander Riker's remark that, while tough, the Defiant appeared to be a "little ship." Lieutenant Barclay also felt he lost his family after the destruction of the Enterprise-D. In typical Barclay fashion, this resulted in an addiction to a holographic version of the U.S.S. Voyager.