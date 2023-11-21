Your First Look at the Star Trek: Lower Decks - U.S.S. Cerritos Crew Handbook

StarTrek.com: How does the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos stand apart from other flagship ships across the franchise, and how did you approach the crew’s handbook?

Chris Farnell: You mentioned my Doctor Who work, and Doctor Who is my other great sci-fi love, but the thing about the Doctor is they are perpetually on holiday. Even when they’re facing threats to the entire universe, they’re really only doing this for fun.

What’s great about Star Trek is this is their job. You watch The Next Generation especially, and the episodes are wall-to-wall meetings and performance reviews and stacks of paperwork where each individual bit of paper is given its own iPad. It’s a workplace drama every bit as much as Grey’s Anatomy or The Office.

And I think everyone who’s a fan of Star Trek has wanted to get a closer look at the ships with the less glamorous jobs. The Excelsior classes, the Oberth classes, all those little kitbashes that got smashed to bits at Wolf-359. And the U.S.S. Cerritos is really the patron saint of all those bit-part ships and crews (apart from the scientific outpost crews, obviously – they’re weird).

So I think Lower Decks is a show that a lot of us were waiting for for a really long time before Mike McMahan finally did us the favour of actually making it.

When it came to writing the book, that’s the energy I tried to bring to it. The sort of handbook that gets foisted on every new guy on their first day on the job and probably sits in the bottom drawer of every desk. I think a lot of people are going to read and enjoy this book, but privately I have my doubts about how many of the actual Cerritos crew will crack it open.