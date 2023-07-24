Tuvok was Voyager's Secret Weapon

In both “Death Wish” and “Author, Author,” Tuvok represents people who wouldn’t really have anyone else to turn to — a member of the Q who wants to die by suicide in the former episode, and the holographic Doctor who wants to retain the rights to publish his memoirs in the latter. In both of these situations, because Tuvok solely cares about the truth, he ends up being the only hope for lost causes.

It also helps that Tuvok is constantly offering up brilliant gems of wisdom; the sort of casual lines that aren’t as famous as other Star Trek soundbites, but probably should be. In “Cold Fire,” after Kes is given good reason to fear her more negative tendencies, Tuvok reassures her saying, “Without the darkness, how would we recognize the light? Do not fear your negative thoughts. They are part of you.”

One of the best recurring themes in Star Trek is the notion that accepting your flaws and personal ignorance is one of the hardest steps to take in self-improvement. For Spock, this meant telling Valeris in The Undiscovered Country that “Logic is the beginning of wisdom... not the end.” But Tuvok is a guy who grew up with the words of Spock ringing in his ears and so he is, in some ways, 10 times wiser than any Vulcan in all of Star Trek.