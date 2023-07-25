Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Published Jul 21, 2017

    #TrekDiscovery Challenge Underway at Comic-Con

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    The #TrekDiscovery Challenge got underway on Friday at SDCC with an early morning gathering of Star Trek crews in front of the Star Trek: Discovery Gallery.

    Roaming the streets in and around Comic-Con on Friday and Saturday are five Star Trek crews:

    #TheOriginalSeries

    #TheNextGeneration

    #DeepSpaceNine

    #Voyager

    #Enterprise

    Among the characters out and about: an Orion female, a Klingon, a Ferengi, a Borg and an Andorian. Those in costume included included two Star Trek superfans/cosplayers beamed in especially for the occasion.

    Christopher Smith came in from New York with his elaborate Borg costume. He started worked on it in 2013, creating it out of children's toys, car conduit wires and PVC pipe used for duct work. "I began going to conventions when I was 6, but I didn't actually start cosplaying until five years later," Smith told StarTrek.com. "I saw people do it, and I felt it was something I had the ability to do. So I wanted to push myself. It's added a new layer to my convention experiences as well. I get a kick out of it, and my fellow fans get a kick out of it, too, which makes it even more fun."

    And then there's Dennis Hanon, or, rather the warrior Klingon, Fleet Admiral K'Han den. Hanon, a local who lives in San Diego, has been cosplaying for 30 years. "This costume has gone through elaborate changes over the years," he told us. "It was initially the original style that the grunts wore, and it had a zip-up in the back. So it was difficult to get in and out of. The command style zips up the front; much easier to work with. And it's good that it's the command uniform, since I run a group."

    #TrekDiscovery Challenge

    The gallery will again be in the spotlight today and tomorrow as fans can take the #TrekDiscovery Challenge for a chance to win great prizes. Here's how:

    The gallery is located at 363 Fifth Avenue and will be open Friday and Saturday from 11:00am to 9:00pm and Sunday from 11:00am to 5:00pm.

    Star Trek: Discovery Pedicabs

    All along Fifth Avenue and the other streets in the Gaslamp District, SDCC attendees have been boldly going in style... aboard Star Trek: Discovery pedicabs. Inspired by the design of the U.S.S. Discovery’s captain’s chair, the pedicabs feature the series’ chair’s distinctive stitched black seats as well as video monitors built into its arm rests which, in this case, screen trailers for the new show. As an added touch, each pedicab displays an illuminated delta shield on the back.

