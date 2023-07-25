TrekDiscovery Challenge Underway at Comic-Con

And then there's Dennis Hanon, or, rather the warrior Klingon, Fleet Admiral K'Han den. Hanon, a local who lives in San Diego, has been cosplaying for 30 years. "This costume has gone through elaborate changes over the years," he told us. "It was initially the original style that the grunts wore, and it had a zip-up in the back. So it was difficult to get in and out of. The command style zips up the front; much easier to work with. And it's good that it's the command uniform, since I run a group."

#TrekDiscovery Challenge

The gallery will again be in the spotlight today and tomorrow as fans can take the #TrekDiscovery Challenge for a chance to win great prizes. Here's how: