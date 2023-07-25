Trek Collect-edibles

One of the lessons of sociology is that there are subcultures within subcultures. For example, within the subculture of sports fans, someone may be exclusively a football fan, and then, also, only an arena football fan. The same is true for fellow Star Trek collectors. Some fans like to collect anything and everything, while others collect within a niche. One such niche or subculture-within-a-subculture are fans who collect food-related products, including cereal box packages, candy wrappers, plates and fast food restaurant containers (like the famous first-ever movie tie-in... McDonald’s Happy Meal from Star Trek: The Motion Picture in 1979). We call this niche “Collect-edibles” and they sometimes present a challenge of how to store when there are dangers of exploding soda cans and leaky packages.

Collect-edibles are sometimes whimsical and fun because of their nature. This month, we share four of our favorite Collect-edibles.

Perhaps the most infamous food related Star Trek collectible, and our favorite, is the 1989 Kraft Foods Group, Inc. Star Trek V: The Final Frontier “Marshmallow Dispenser.” Usually known by its more Vulcan moniker of “Marshmellon Dispenser” (although not actually called that by Kraft), the item was available as a mail-in offer requiring UPC codes. The dispenser arrived in a cardboard box that also included a plastic fork, spoon, and belt ring. There was a note inside from Admiral James T. Kirk providing warnings and instructions for its use. Although the dispenser was manual, unlike its on-screen inspiration, the item actually dispensed marshmellons nicely.