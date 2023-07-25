Tom Paris and B'Elanna Torres: A Realistic Love Story

In Voyager’s second-ever episode, “Parallax,” B’Elanna loses her temper and breaks Joe Carey’s nose. By the end of the episode, she’s promoted to Chief Engineer over him (“You’re a better engineer than he is,” Chakotay says simply). When she bristles at the first impossible task ahead, Chakotay says, “Maybe you should try breaking a few noses. Or at least bend a few.” The implication is that her stubborn will doesn’t have to be a flaw. It can be channeled to make her a good leader. It’s a remarkable introduction to a female character, especially in nineties television. The show never shies away from the fact that she isn’t the easiest to get along with — she knows this about herself, in fact. Her childhood trauma has left her struggling with deep self-loathing and abandonment issues. But she’s also a brilliant and innovative scientist. In her journey through the Delta Quadrant, B’Elanna becomes a wife and mother and learns to be at peace with her own vulnerability.Meanwhile, Tom Paris goes through arguably the greatest transformation of anyone on the Voyager crew. Tom is initially meant to be the Riker-esque playboy, but there is something darker about him from the beginning. Riker might be insufferable sometimes, but he never accidentally killed three people or ended up in prison. Tom’s bravado is portrayed as a mask for his own insecurity and sensitivity. It’s a product of the toxic masculinity ingrained in him by his emotionally-stunted admiral father. Tom becomes a genuinely great officer and husband by season 7 by confronting his own vulnerability, and it always feels earned.As is common on Voyager, both of these characters dismantle tropes, especially when it comes to gender. “What I remember most about being a kid are the times I spent in my room crying,” Tom says in the second season episode “Threshold,” which actually provides valuable insight into his character before it all descends into salamander babies. “Torres doesn’t cry,” he says in that same speech. “Do you ever notice that?”