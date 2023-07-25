THIS WEEK IN STAR TREK HISTORY, June 13 -17

StarTrek.com looks back at events across Star Trek history that occurred from June 13-17.

June 13

Malcolm McDowell was born on this day in 1943. The British actor, interviewed earlier this month on StarTrek.com, is known to Trek fans as the notorious Dr. Tolian Soran, a/k/a “The Man Who Killed Kirk,” as it was his character’s actions brought about the demise of Trek’s legendary captain.

Scenes for “Broken Bow,” the two-hour premiere of Enterprise, were filmed on this day in Bakersfield, California. The production shot on location in Bakersfield on the 12th and 13th, shooting the cornfield scenes and also the silo battle and explosion sequences.

June 14

Nana Visitor wed Siddig El Fadil (a/k/a Alexander Siddig) on this day in 1997. The DS9 co-stars started out as friends, fell in love, married and remained a couple until their divorce in 2001. Together, they had a son, Django, named after the jazz legend Django Reinhardt.

Tales from the Captain’s Table was published on this day in 2005. The anthology book, released by Pocket, gathered together short stories about new starship captains. Among the authors contributing to Tales from the Captain’s Table were Christie Golden, John J. Ordover, Heather Jarman, Michael A. Martin and Andy Mangels, and David R. George III.

June 15

Production was well underway on the TNG pilot “Encounter at Farpoint” in the summer of 1987. And on this day that year, John de Lancie was on set shooting the first of four days of scenes in Q’s courtroom.

Chuck Menville passed away on this day in 1992 at the age of 52. Menville wrote “The Practical Joker” episode of The Animated Series and co-wrote the TAS episode “Once Upon a Planet.”

June 16

John Cho, Star Trek’s latest Sulu, was born on this day in 1972. Also born on this day, in 1970, was Clifton Collins Jr., who played Nero’s number one in Star Trek (2009). Happy early birthday, John and Clifton, from everyone at StarTrek.com.

The DS9 episode “Call to Arms” aired on this day in 1997. The hour, which kicked off the Dominion War, was the finale of the fifth season.

June 17

Joe Piscopo was born on this day in 1951. The comedian and former Saturday Night Live star played “The Comic” in the TNG episode “The Outrageous Okona,” in which Data attempts to grasp the concept of humor. Look for an interview with Piscopo later this week on StarTrek.com.

David Gerrold submitted a story outline to TOS called “A Fuzzy Thing Happened to Me…” on this day in 1967. The episode that eventually resulted, called “The Trouble with Tribbles,” remains one of the most popular episodes of any Star Trek series ever produced.