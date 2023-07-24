Published Oct 27, 2022
The Star Trek: Prodigy Coloring Book
What new adventures will you take the crew on?
Join the crew of the U.S.S. Protostar with these exclusive Star Trek: Prodigy coloring pages! Share with the youngest Starfleet officers in your life, or relax as you watch the newest episodes by creating your own vibrant adventures for Dal, Gwyn, and the rest of the crew with these pages. Check out an example of the pages below:
You can easily download them and print them out here. Don’t forget to tag @StarTrek on social with your creations — you never know who might see them!