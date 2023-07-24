Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Published Oct 27, 2022

    The Star Trek: Prodigy Coloring Book

    What new adventures will you take the crew on?

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Star Trek: Prodigy

    StarTrek.com

    Join the crew of the U.S.S. Protostar with these exclusive Star Trek: Prodigy coloring pages! Share with the youngest Starfleet officers in your life, or relax as you watch the newest episodes by creating your own vibrant adventures for Dal, Gwyn, and the rest of the crew with these pages. Check out an example of the pages below:

    Star Trek: Prodigy

    StarTrek.com

    You can easily download them and print them out here. Don’t forget to tag @StarTrek on social with your creations — you never know who might see them!

    Star Trek: Prodigy will stream on Netflix globally (excluding Canada, Nordics, CEE, Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, Poland, Russia, Belarus and Mainland China) and Season 1 is currently available on SkyShowtime in the Nordics, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal and Central and Eastern Europe with Season 2 coming soon. Season two has launched in France on France Televisions channels and Okoo.

