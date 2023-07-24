'The Measure of a Man' Demonstrates the Many Forms of Love

They are horrible questions, all of them, but how they are resolved is what makes this episode a classic.

However, underneath this, there is another current to which I find myself drawn. Data is the focus, as he should be, but I have always been captivated by what Riker experiences here. Through Riker, “The Measure of a Man” deals with a crucial aspect of love, friendship, and caring, which is often left unattended because it is such a distressing thing, both to watch and to experience.

Riker is flung face first against a choice that causes him great pain. If there is to be any chance of saving Data from experimental refit, cementing his right to autonomy, and proving his identity as a sentient being, Riker must prosecute the case. But “prove your friend and fellow officer to be an object and a piece of property” is not part of the job description for a Starfleet Commander.

It wasn’t something Riker woke up that morning planning to do. He didn’t just say to himself: “You know what? Today, I think I’ll ruthlessly show that Data is just a worthless piece of machinery made to serve humans. Why not?”

No. It is an unthinkable thing to him. But, for the sake of his friend, it quickly becomes something he has to do. For Riker, reality — as Data says about games of chance — very suddenly “bore little resemblance to the rules.”

I could call many parts of this episode my favorite — the moment Data and Geordi share about Data’s resigning from Starfleet, Guinan’s conversation with Picard. But my very favorite point is a tiny detail, lasting no longer than eight seconds, immediately before the hearing convenes.