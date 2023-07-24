Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: Prodigy

    Published Nov 8, 2021

    The Journey Continues: Star Trek: Prodigy Renewed For Season Two

    We've only just begun...

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Star Trek: Prodigy - "Starstruck"

    StarTrek.com

    More adventures await the motley crew of the U.S.S. Protostar. Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, today announced that its new animated kids series Star Trek: Prodigy has been renewed for a second season. Produced by the Nickelodeon Animation Studio and CBS Studios’ Eye Animation Production, Star Trek: Prodigy is already a hit amongst Paramount+ subscribers, and had the top-performing premiere day out of any original animated kids series on the service.

    Season one of Star Trek: Prodigy premiered on Thursday, Oct. 28 with a one-hour episode, exclusively for Paramount+ subscribers in the U.S. New episodes of the first half of season one will continue to roll out weekly on Thursdays through Thursday, Nov. 18. Following a mid-season break, the remaining five episodes of season one’s first half will be available to stream weekly on Thursdays, starting on Thursday, Jan. 6. The 10-episode-long second half of season one will be available on Paramount+ at a later date next year, to be announced.

    The Star Trek: Prodigy voice cast includes Kate Mulgrew (Hologram Kathryn Janeway), Brett Gray (Dal), Ella Purnell (Gwyn), Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tahk), Angus Imrie (Zero), Jason Mantzoukas (Jankom Pog), Dee Bradley Baker (Murf), John Noble (The Diviner) and Jimmi Simpson (Drednok).

    Star Trek: Prodigy will stream on Netflix globally (excluding Canada, Nordics, CEE, Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, Poland, Russia, Belarus and Mainland China) and Season 1 is currently available on SkyShowtime in the Nordics, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal and Central and Eastern Europe with Season 2 coming soon. Season two has launched in France on France Televisions channels and Okoo.

