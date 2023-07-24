Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: Picard

    Published Apr 10, 2023

    The Epic Series Finale of Star Trek: Picard is Coming to IMAX

    Experience all the action and a cast Q&A in theaters!

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Key Art

    StarTrek.com

    Incoming Transmission! Fans will have the opportunity to screen the final two episodes of Star Trek: Picard, including the highly anticipated series finale, at special IMAX Live screenings on Wednesday, April 19 in 10 participating IMAX theaters across North America, one day before the finale is available to stream on Paramount+ in the U.S. on Thursday, April 20.

    The screenings will be free to attend and fans can sign up and register at StarTrekPicardFinaleScreenings.com on Wednesday, April 12 at 10:00 AM, PT/1:00 PM, ET. There will be an exclusive final season poster giveaway and complimentary concessions for fans in attendance. The special IMAX Live fan screenings will take place at 10 participating IMAX theaters in Los Angeles, New York, Phoenix, San Francisco, Seattle, Orlando, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, and Dallas.

    Copy along the left side sharing details about the IMAX LIVE event and Picard season three key art to the left. IMAX LIVE logo in the bottom left and Paramount+ logo in the bottom right corner.

    StarTrek.com

    Fans in attendance will also be treated to an exclusive live Q&A immediately following the screening with series stars Patrick Stewart, LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Brent Spiner, Jeri Ryan, and executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Terry Matalas. The Q&A will be broadcast live from an in-person panel occurring at the Los Angeles screening, which also serves as the series’ official Emmy “For Your Consideration” event.

    Star Trek: Picard features Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on Star Trek: The Next Generation, and follows this iconic character into the next chapter of his life. LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner, Jeri Ryan, and Michelle Hurd star alongside Stewart in the third and final season of the hit original series.

    In the epic, thrilling conclusion of Star Trek: Picard, a desperate message from a long-lost friend draws Starfleet legend Admiral Jean-Luc Picard into the most daring mission of his life, forcing him to recruit allies spanning generations old and new. This final adventure sets him on a collision course with the legacy of his past and explosive, new revelations that will alter the fate of the Federation forever.

    Get Updates By Email

    Stay tuned to StarTrek.com for more details! And be sure to follow @StarTrek on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

    In addition to streaming on Paramount+, Star Trek: Picard also streams on Prime Video outside of the U.S. and Canada, and in Canada can be seen on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave. Star Trek: Picard is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

    Related

    What the Helm: Star Trek's Astonishing Viewscreen Reveals
    Feature
    Illustrated graphic featuring several different iterations of Federation viewscreens
    What Would a Starfleet Captain Do?
    Feature
    Graphic illustration of five different panels featuring different iterations of Star Trek comm badges on uniforms
    Q and the Enterprise Crew
    Series
    Graphic illustration of a seated Data and Deanna Troi, with Tasha Yar and Jean-Luc Picard standing between them, and Q in a judge's robe in floating bubble
    Romulan Fashion: A Symbol of Strength
    Star Trek: The Next Generation
    Graphic illustration of three Romulan showcase their uniforms and strong shoulder pads against a green checkerboard background
    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top