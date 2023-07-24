Published Apr 10, 2023
The Epic Series Finale of Star Trek: Picard is Coming to IMAX
Experience all the action and a cast Q&A in theaters!
Incoming Transmission! Fans will have the opportunity to screen the final two episodes of Star Trek: Picard, including the highly anticipated series finale, at special IMAX Live screenings on Wednesday, April 19 in 10 participating IMAX theaters across North America, one day before the finale is available to stream on Paramount+ in the U.S. on Thursday, April 20.
The screenings will be free to attend and fans can sign up and register at StarTrekPicardFinaleScreenings.com on Wednesday, April 12 at 10:00 AM, PT/1:00 PM, ET. There will be an exclusive final season poster giveaway and complimentary concessions for fans in attendance. The special IMAX Live fan screenings will take place at 10 participating IMAX theaters in Los Angeles, New York, Phoenix, San Francisco, Seattle, Orlando, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, and Dallas.
Fans in attendance will also be treated to an exclusive live Q&A immediately following the screening with series stars Patrick Stewart, LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Brent Spiner, Jeri Ryan, and executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Terry Matalas. The Q&A will be broadcast live from an in-person panel occurring at the Los Angeles screening, which also serves as the series’ official Emmy “For Your Consideration” event.
Star Trek: Picard features Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on Star Trek: The Next Generation, and follows this iconic character into the next chapter of his life. LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner, Jeri Ryan, and Michelle Hurd star alongside Stewart in the third and final season of the hit original series.
In the epic, thrilling conclusion of Star Trek: Picard, a desperate message from a long-lost friend draws Starfleet legend Admiral Jean-Luc Picard into the most daring mission of his life, forcing him to recruit allies spanning generations old and new. This final adventure sets him on a collision course with the legacy of his past and explosive, new revelations that will alter the fate of the Federation forever.