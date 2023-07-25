'That Which Survives' Thrives at 55

Every fan of Star Trek: The Original Series has compiled a list of their favorite third-season episodes, and "That Which Survives" is on ours.

We think it needs to be there because it has a lot going for it — a "beat the clock" story that finds the Enterprise racing uncontrolled across the cosmos, a landing party stranded on a strange world, and a beautiful but deadly alien woman that’s able to make herself disappear in a thin vertical line.

Since today is the 55th anniversary of the original broadcast of this episode, we thought we’d explore its origins, the development of a few of its characters, and one of its set pieces. But please, do not be afraid as you read this article. We are here for you, StarTrek.com reader.

Story Origin