Teens on Board: Wesley Crusher and Jake Sisko

By contrast, Jake is less enthusiastic about living in space, especially aboard Deep Space 9. The 1992 Deep Space Nine Writer's Bible states that Jake "knows that his mom would still be alive if they did not live in space, and he has a suppressed bitterness about it."

Unlike Wesley, who immediately takes to life aboard a starship, Jake does not really see Starfleet as an option. Benjamin Sisko presumes his son will follow his example, and Jake is concerned about disappointing his father in early episodes of the show.

In actuality, Jake wants to be a writer. This love of literature is hinted at in episodes, such as when Jake teaches his friend Nog how to read in "The Nagus." While never as good a student as "I always get an 'A'" Wesley Crusher, Jake has a creative and artistic side similar to the rest of his family. His father Benjamin enjoys jazz and art, and his grandfather Joseph is a master chef.

In the episode "Shadowplay," Jake finally resolves this common teenage problem of balancing expectations and personal goals — thanks to the advice and encouragement of Chief O'Brien.