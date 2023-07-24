Published Feb 8, 2023
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 Arrives on Blu-ray, DVD & Limited-Edition 4K UHD Steelbook
The original series arrives with over 100 minutes of special features, including cast and crew interviews, deleted scenes, and gag reel.
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 arrives on standard Blu-ray, DVD and Blu-Ray Steelbook on March 21, 2023, and limited-edition 4K UHD Steelbook on May 16, 2023 (while supplies last), from CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment. Fans can enjoy every out-of-this-world episode from the first season of the Paramount+ original series with the collection featuring over 90 minutes of special features, including exclusive-to-home-entertainment cast and crew interviews, gag reel, deleted scenes and more.
Trailer | Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - Season 1 Coming to Blu-ray, DVD, and Steelbook
The debut season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is based on the years Captain Christopher Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise. The series features fan favorites from Season 2 of Star Trek: Discovery, Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock. The series follows Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock and Number One in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.
The Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Blu-ray, DVD, Blu-ray Steelbook, and limited-edition 4K UHD Steelbook, with a run time of 8 hrs and 44 minutes, offers over 90 minutes of special features, including content exclusive to home entertainment:
The collections will be released internationally on the following dates:
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds also stars Jess Bush (Playing for Keeps) as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong (Heirs of the Night) as La’an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding (Broadway Whodunit: All Hallows' Eve) as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia (Bull) as Lt. Erica Ortegas and Babs Olusanmokun (Dune) as Dr. M’Benga.
The script for the series premiere was written by Akiva Goldsman with the story by Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet. Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners, with Goldsman directing the premiere episode. Goldsman, Kurtzman and Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Eugene Roddenberry, Trevor Roth and Aaron Baiers. The series is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.