Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Merch

    Published Feb 8, 2023

    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 Arrives on Blu-ray, DVD & Limited-Edition 4K UHD Steelbook

    The original series arrives with over 100 minutes of special features, including cast and crew interviews, deleted scenes, and gag reel.

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Illustrated banner with Star Trek: Strange New Worlds blu-ray and dvd product shots

    StarTrek.com

    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 arrives on standard Blu-ray, DVD and Blu-Ray Steelbook on March 21, 2023, and limited-edition 4K UHD Steelbook on May 16, 2023 (while supplies last), from CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment. Fans can enjoy every out-of-this-world episode from the first season of the Paramount+ original series with the collection featuring over 90 minutes of special features, including exclusive-to-home-entertainment cast and crew interviews, gag reel, deleted scenes and more.

    Trailer | Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - Season 1 Coming to Blu-ray, DVD, and Steelbook

    The debut season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is based on the years Captain Christopher Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise. The series features fan favorites from Season 2 of Star Trek: Discovery, Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock. The series follows Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock and Number One in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.

    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - Limited-Edition 4K Blu-ray Steelbook pack shot

    StarTrek.com

    The Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Blu-ray, DVD, Blu-ray Steelbook, and limited-edition 4K UHD Steelbook, with a run time of 8 hrs and 44 minutes, offers over 90 minutes of special features, including content exclusive to home entertainment:

    3D rendering of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 Blu-ray

    StarTrek.com

    The collections will be released internationally on the following dates:

    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds also stars Jess Bush (Playing for Keeps) as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong (Heirs of the Night) as La’an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding (Broadway Whodunit: All Hallows' Eve) as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia (Bull) as Lt. Erica Ortegas and Babs Olusanmokun (Dune) as Dr. M’Benga.

    3D rendering of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 DVD

    StarTrek.com

    The script for the series premiere was written by Akiva Goldsman with the story by Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet. Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners, with Goldsman directing the premiere episode. Goldsman, Kurtzman and Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Eugene Roddenberry, Trevor Roth and Aaron Baiers. The series is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

    3D rendering of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 Limited Edition Blu-ray Steelbook

    StarTrek.com

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., U.K., Australia, Latin America, Brazil, South Korea, France, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Austria. In addition, the series airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave in Canada and on SkyShowtime in the Nordics, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal and Central and Eastern Europe. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

    Stay tuned to StarTrek.com for more details! And be sure to follow @StarTrek on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

    Related

    New Star Trek Action Figure Line Coming From Nacelle
    Merch
    LCARs screen with the UFP logo and 'Incoming Transmission Starfleet Command'
    Enjoy A Cup of Earl Grey Like Picard with Master Replicas x Bodum Bistro Tea Set
    Merch
    Bodum's bistro tea cups as seen on Star Trek: The Next Generation for Picard's Earl Grey tea
    Celebrate the 45th Anniversary of Star Trek: The Motion Picture with This Limited Edition Release
    Merch
    Stylized packshot of the 45th anniversary release of Star Trek: The Motion Picture
    Bring Home Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 on Blu-ray and MOD DVD on November 12
    Merch
    Packshot of the Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 against a planet's surface background
    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top