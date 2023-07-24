Strange New Worlds 101: Benny Russell

As Benny Russell is taken to the hospital following his collapse, a street preacher, who bears a resemblance to Sisko’s father, appears at his bedside and tells him he can rest. “You are the dreamer, and the dream,” the preacher says, and Benny lifts his head to see that the world outside has been turned into stars. And with that, Benjamin Sisko wakes up. Back on Deep Space Nine, Sisko reflects on what he has seen and what it meant to him, uttering another powerful line," For all we know, at this very moment, somewhere far beyond all those distant stars, Benny Russell is dreaming of us.” As he says this, he sees himself as Benny reflected in the station’s window. We briefly see Benny again in the episode “Shadows and Symbols,” when Sisko briefly believes he is Benny once more. At the time, Benny is in an asylum writing his stories on the walls. This turns out to be a vision from the evil Pah-wraiths to try and lure Sisko off his course. The writers of Deep Space Nine toyed with the idea of the last scene of the show being Benny Russell with a script for the series on the Paramount Lot, but that idea was ultimately scrapped as it would call into question the entire Star Trek universe.