Star Trek's Best Literary Moments, Ranked

Alice's Adventures in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll has a long history of appearances and references in Star Trek, but my favorite moment with the book is in “Brother” (Star Trek: Discovery) when Amanda Grayson reads the book to child Michael Burnham as she tucks her into bed.

In an after show recap, the writers explained they decided to use the book to demonstrate how Grayson would try to show Spock and Burnham that logic isn’t everything. I also think it’s a good metaphor for how Vulcans, in general, would feel as members of the Federation — like they’d plummeted down the rabbit hole and now nothing makes much sense.

One thing that strikes me about Burnham’s copy of the book is how new it looks. Captain Picard usually reads ancient-looking tomes (which is strange — how have these been preserved so long? Why is he not wearing gloves? They must be replicas), but Burnham’s book looks like Amanda Grayson must’ve purchased it new at a bookstore. (I’d love to see what a bookstore looks like in the Star Trek universe!)

Benny Russell in “Far Beyond the Stars”