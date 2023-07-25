All the Galaxy's a Stage with Shakespeare

Shakespeare has provided far more than episode title inspiration, however. Entire or substantive plot elements from Shakespeare — including direct use of scenes from his plays — are elements of Star Trek episodes and films.

“The Conscience of the King” premiered December 8, 1966, and the first-season Original Series episode – the title of which was inspired by Hamlet – featured scenes from Hamlet and Macbeth. And its themes of revenge and tragedy are at place both amongst the worlds of Hamlet and Macbeth as much as Karidian and Lenore.

The use of Shakespeare also provides a familiar connection between the audience and characters of Star Trek. Most especially, this is the situation with Captain Jean-Luc Picard and Data. From the first episode of The Next Generation, “Encounter at Farpoint,” viewers learn of Picard’s affinity for Shakespeare when he quotes Henry VI, Part 2.

Indeed, Q must bring out the Bard in Picard because in his very next appearance “Hide and Q”, Picard is frustrated both by Q’s misappropriation of the line “All the world’s a stage” from As You Like It (“All the galaxy’s a stage,” intones Q) and by the triviality Q appears to associate with humanity. Picard tells Q —