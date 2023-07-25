Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Published Jul 3, 2019

    Kirk and Crew Encounter a Strange New Threat on a Very Familiar World

    Gaze upon the two covers of IDW's Star Trek: Year Five #3.

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    cover

    IDW

    A clash with the Tholian Assembly still fresh in their minds, the crew of the Enterprise, along with their new Tholian passenger, encounter a strange new threat on a very familiar world. Such is the plot of Star Trek: Year Five #3, out today from IDW Publishing. Year Five #3 is written by Brandon Easton, with art by Martin Coccolo, Fran Gamboa on board as colorist, and covers by Stephen Thompson and J.J. Lendl. StarTrek.com is here with special looks at the two covers.

    Cover

    IDW

    p1

    IDW

    P2

    IDW

    P3

    IDW

    P5

    IDW

    p6

    IDW

    P7

    IDW

    COVER2

    IDW

    Star Trek: Year Five #3, which continues IDW's miniseries exploring the last adventures of the Enterprise's five-year mission, is 32 pages and costs $3.99.

    For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details about the IDW's upcoming Star Trek adventures, as well as exclusive first looks at covers and preview pages.

