Published Jul 3, 2019
Kirk and Crew Encounter a Strange New Threat on a Very Familiar World
Gaze upon the two covers of IDW's Star Trek: Year Five #3.
A clash with the Tholian Assembly still fresh in their minds, the crew of the Enterprise, along with their new Tholian passenger, encounter a strange new threat on a very familiar world. Such is the plot of Star Trek: Year Five #3, out today from IDW Publishing. Year Five #3 is written by Brandon Easton, with art by Martin Coccolo, Fran Gamboa on board as colorist, and covers by Stephen Thompson and J.J. Lendl. StarTrek.com is here with special looks at the two covers.
Star Trek: Year Five #3, which continues IDW's miniseries exploring the last adventures of the Enterprise's five-year mission, is 32 pages and costs $3.99.
