10 Star Trek Vacation Spots We’d Love to Visit

Light on latinum? Looking for a unique vacation experience that won’t break the Beryllium bank? Consider a trip to Quark’s Bar, the premier entertainment facility on the Federation starbase Deep Space 9.

The bar itself is nothing to send a subspace message home about. The atmosphere is dark and dank, the replicators always seem to need service, and the bar staff and clientele are an acquired taste, to put it politely.

But the holosuites, dear reader, are what makes this trip to the wormhole worth it. Why risk life and limb to visit exotic places and times when, for a few strips of latinum, you can fulfill all your travel fantasies from the comfort of a Cardassian holosuite? And while recreational holo facilities can be found all over the quadrant, we recommend the ones at Quark’s, if only for the unique programs available there. If you can dream it, Quark and his staff can make it a reality.